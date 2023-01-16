Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $415.01 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

