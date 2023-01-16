Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 4.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 1,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

About Ovid Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

