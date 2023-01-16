Oxen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224,119.26 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $224,119.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00409797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00796485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00103127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00581263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00208590 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,529,926 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

