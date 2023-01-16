Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 333.3% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.06. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

