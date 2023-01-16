PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

PCAR stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

PACCAR’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 43,578 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $4,156,350. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

