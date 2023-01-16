Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £72,737.20 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.12), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($88,617.45).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($6.91) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 575 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

