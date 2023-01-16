Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $882.48 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012524 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
