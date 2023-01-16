Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $879.33 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012537 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
