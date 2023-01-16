Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Ouster worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ouster by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 515,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 200,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,100. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OUST. Robert W. Baird lowered Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

