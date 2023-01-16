Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.57) to GBX 890 ($10.84) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.84) to GBX 1,060 ($12.91) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PEGRY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

