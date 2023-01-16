Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PMGYF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

