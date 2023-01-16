Persistence (XPRT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Persistence has a total market cap of $83.63 million and approximately $498,815.10 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,888,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,588,412 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
