Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 749,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,584,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

