Philcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $132,131.94 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

