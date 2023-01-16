Piper Sandler Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $217.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $134.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,065 shares of company stock worth $1,077,288. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chord Energy stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,071,000. Chord Energy accounts for 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

