Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Piraeus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

