Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$29,640.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,560.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.11. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

