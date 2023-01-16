PlayDapp Price Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $114.43 million and approximately $24.42 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

