PlayDapp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.05 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $112.11 million and $26.05 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

