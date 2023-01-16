Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

