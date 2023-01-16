Populous 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197,417.70 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Populous has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $197,417.70 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

