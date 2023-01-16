PotCoin Market Cap Hits $618,907.20 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $618,907.20 and approximately $1,384.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00405393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00030971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00018676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.