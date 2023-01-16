PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,377.78 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $540,389.26 and approximately $1,377.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00403843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

