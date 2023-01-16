Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

