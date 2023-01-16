Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given New €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

