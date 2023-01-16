Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $102.93 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $102.93 million and $8.02 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.41290922 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,373,879.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

