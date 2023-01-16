Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 1,759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

