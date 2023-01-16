Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Quest Diagnostics worth $395,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $147.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.