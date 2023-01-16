QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 188.9% in January

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.