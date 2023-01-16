QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 188.9% in January

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
