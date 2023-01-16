Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0247 (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $298.92 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,110,029,770 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

