Raydium Price Up 62.6% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.97 million and approximately $28.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,511,833 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

