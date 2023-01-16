Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $34.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00436111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,475.38 or 0.30611781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00766125 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,511,833 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.