Raymond James Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to Outperform

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$14.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.08.

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.89. 223,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,297. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

