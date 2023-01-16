Raymond James Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TOU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TOU traded up C$1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,191. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.09 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.