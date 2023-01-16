Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 62.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

