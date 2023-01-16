Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,062,345.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.70 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

