RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 153,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 261,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$151.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.
