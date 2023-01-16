Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,164,209,464 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

