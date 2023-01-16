Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Down 1%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Remedent Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
Remedent Company Profile
Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remedent (REMI)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.