Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Down 1%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Remedent Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Remedent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

Further Reading

