Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 308.0% in January

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNLSY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($36.96) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($30.43) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Renault Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

