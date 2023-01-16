Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $65.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %

QSR opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.