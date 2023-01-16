Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,678. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

