Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. 14,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,489. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

