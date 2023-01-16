Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $12.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.64. 247,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.