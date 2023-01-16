Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 40,769 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,769 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

