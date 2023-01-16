Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,144. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
