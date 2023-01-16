Reviewing Modular Medical (MODD) & Its Peers

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Modular Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.53 Modular Medical Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.74

Analyst Recommendations

Modular Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 893 3404 7587 172 2.58

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.95%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Summary

Modular Medical competitors beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Modular Medical

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.