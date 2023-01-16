RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Down 70.5% in January

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,360. RF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

