Rice Partnership LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

SRE stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

