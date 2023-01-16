Rice Partnership LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

